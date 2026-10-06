Bill Burr Talks Limiting His Kids' Screen Time and His Role in THE SOCIAL RECKONING

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Bill Burr stopped by LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK for a pair of conversations that moved between family life and his latest film role, touching on how he manages his children's relationship with technology before shifting into details about his part in THE SOCIAL RECKONING. The comedian, known for blunt honesty on stage, brought that same directness to hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos across both segments.

In the first clip, Burr discusses his two kids and his efforts to limit their screen time, describing the ongoing struggle of keeping devices out of their hands. The conversation gives a glimpse into his approach to parenting, a subject he tackled with the same candor that has defined his stand-up career, framing screen time as a battle he is actively trying to win at home rather than one he has already figured out.

The second appearance turns to his work in THE SOCIAL RECKONING, where Burr talks through the film's cast and lays out who he plays in the project. The segment gives viewers a direct preview of his role, with Burr speaking to how he fits into the ensemble rather than offering a broader plot breakdown, keeping the focus tight on his own part in the film.

Taken together, the two clips show Burr moving comfortably between personal and professional territory in a single visit to the show, pairing an unscripted parenting anecdote with a pointed preview of his upcoming film work. The pairing gives audiences both a personal and professional snapshot of where Burr stands heading into the release of THE SOCIAL RECKONING.

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