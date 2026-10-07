Noah Centineo Helped a Friend Move a Couch Mid Press Tour
The actor describes squeezing in a favor for a friend between media obligations in the city.
Noah Centineo spent part of a conversation on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK recounting an unusual detour during a busy stretch of press appearances in New York City: helping a friend move a couch. Speaking with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Centineo described carving out time amid his media obligations to lend a hand with the physical task, turning what might have been a routine schedule into a story about priorities and friendship.
The anecdote centered on the moment Centineo arrived in New York for his press tour and chose to assist a friend with the move rather than treat his time in the city purely as work. He walked the hosts through the circumstances that led to the favor, giving viewers a glimpse of how he balances personal relationships with the demands of promotional obligations.
The conversation stayed focused on that single story, with Centineo detailing the logistics of fitting the couch move into his schedule while in town for the press tour. The appearance offered a lighter, personal moment amid the kind of packed itinerary that typically accompanies a run of media stops.
Centineo's stop on the show followed a format used by LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK for other recent guests, where hosts Ripa and Consuelos draw out personal stories alongside career updates during sit-down conversations.
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