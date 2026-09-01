Wendell Pierce Joins Classical Theatre of Harlem's Board of Directors

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH), one of the nation's leading theater companies and the producer of the acclaimed annual Uptown Shakespeare in the Park, announced the appointment of award-winning actor, producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Wendell Pierce to its Board of Directors.

Widely recognized for his acclaimed performances in The Wire, Treme, Elsbeth, Jack Ryan, Suits, and numerous stage productions, including the 2022 Broadway production of Death of a Salesman in which he starred as the iconic 'Willy Loman' and was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actor, Pierce has built a distinguished career that spans television, film, and theater while remaining deeply committed to strengthening communities through the arts, education, and economic development.

His appointment comes as Classical Theatre of Harlem continues its momentum following another record-breaking summer season, further advancing its mission to present world-class, accessible theater while cultivating the next generation of artists and audiences.

'Wendell has dedicated his career not only to extraordinary artistic achievement, but to using his platform to create meaningful opportunities for others,' said Ty Jones, Producing Artistic Director of Classical Theatre of Harlem. 'His passion for storytelling, his unwavering commitment to community, and his belief in the transformative power of the arts make him an incredible addition to our Board. We are honored to formally welcome him to the CTH family.'

Founded in 1999, Classical Theatre of Harlem has become a cornerstone of New York City's cultural landscape, presenting bold reinterpretations of the classics that center Black and global majority voices. Through free public performances, educational initiatives, and year-round community engagement, the organization has welcomed hundreds of thousands of audience members while ensuring that great theater remains accessible to all.

'I have long admired the work Classical Theatre of Harlem has done to bring exceptional theater directly to the community,' said Wendell Pierce. 'CTH demonstrates how classical works can speak powerfully to contemporary audiences while creating opportunities for artists and inspiring future generations. I am honored to join the Board and support the organization's continued growth and impact.'

As a celebrated actor and producer, Pierce has earned widespread critical acclaim throughout his career, receiving Independent Spirit, Critics Choice, AAFCA TV Honors, and NAACP Image Award recognition while starring in acclaimed television series, films, and Broadway productions. He won a Tony Award as a producer on Broadway's Clybourne Park and he also hosted Golden Days Purple Knights: Fifty Years of Lakers Glory, which won five Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, including Best Sports Feature. Beyond his work on stage and screen, he has been a vocal advocate for arts education, economic development, and community investment, particularly in his hometown of New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina.

'Having leaders like Wendell join our Board reflects the exciting future of Classical Theatre of Harlem,' said Patrick Bradford, Chair of the Board of Directors. 'His artistic excellence, leadership, and commitment to expanding access to the arts align perfectly with our mission. We look forward to the insight and vision he will bring as we continue to grow.'

Pierce joins a distinguished Board of Directors that includes acclaimed actors Billy Crudup, Ethan Hawke, and Kara Young, alongside leaders in business and philanthropy. His appointment comes on the heels of Classical Theatre of Harlem's critically acclaimed production of Othello, which received rave reviews and drew record audiences to its annual Uptown Shakespeare in the Park, as the organization continues to build on its artistic momentum and expand its impact throughout Harlem and beyond.

About The Classical Theatre Of Harlem

The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) is an American theatre company that tells stories through the lens of the African diaspora. CTH combines original adaptations, music, and dance to present great classics of world literature and contemporary works that will stand the test of time. Since its founding in 1999, CTH has presented works ranging from traditional classical playwrights (Sophocles, Euripides and William Shakespeare) to established 20th-century playwrights (August Wilson, Langston Hughes and Jean Genet) to new plays by emerging playwrights. CTH also provides theater-based training and live theater experiences to Harlem youth and their families through its arts education program, Project Classics. The organization incorporates other theater-related programming including Future Classics, Playwrights' Playground, and Revisited Classics to engage new audiences, invest in artistic development and give exposure to emerging creators.

The company serves over 35,000 live audience members per year. Its online offerings have drawn over 500,000 viewers. To learn more, visit https://www.cthnyc.org/.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...