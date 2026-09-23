Waterville Opera House to celebrate 125th anniversary with theatrical season

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The Waterville Opera House will celebrate its 125th anniversary in 2027 with a four-production theatrical season, the venue announced. The historic Maine theatre, now part of Waterville Creates, first opened its doors in 1902.

Visitors today enjoy a unique historic grandeur preserved in the original proscenium and signature golden relief work around the balcony, with all the comfort of modern amenities, according to the announcement.

In 2027, the Opera House will celebrate its landmark 125th anniversary with concerts, history, community events, and a full theatrical season: January 22–31, The Importance of Being Earnest; April 16–25, Les Misérables; August 27–September 5, Dial M for Murder; November 12–28, Annie.

'2027 marks the Waterville Opera House's 125th anniversary as the cultural center of our beautiful city, and I am thrilled with the amazing theatrical season that will grace our stage as we celebrate this milestone together,' said WOH Executive Director Michelle Sweet.

In preparation for the landmark anniversary, long-serving WOH employee and unofficial Opera House historian Em Ouellette has been combing historic records and discovering countless interesting facts and details.

'We're looking forward to shining a spotlight on the rich history of WOH during 2027, and the January play is a perfect example of that,' Ouellette said. 'Legend has it that Oscar Wilde's hilarious farce, The Importance of Being Earnest, was the first play produced on the WOH stage in 1902. The last time it was performed on our stage was in 2002 to celebrate our 100th birthday.'

January 22–31: The Importance of Being Earnest

Back in 1902, Wilde's classic comedy was still new, having been first performed in London in 1895. Wilde's hilarious sendup of class and decorum has since become the gold standard for comic farce, known for its razor sharp wit.

Produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.

April 16–25: Les Misérables

A winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Book, Les Misérables adapts Victor Hugo's classic novel. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Jean Valjean is released after 19 years of unjust imprisonment to find nothing in store for him but mistrust and mistreatment. He breaks his parole in hopes of starting a new life, initiating a lifelong struggle for redemption as he is relentlessly pursued by police inspector Javert, who refuses to believe that Valjean can change his ways.

Les Misérables is produced in partnership with Colby College, and will feature a cast, creative team, and orchestra comprised of members of the community and Colby students.

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) by arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh LTD. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

August 27–September 5: Dial M for Murder

As summer 2027 draws to a close, the Opera House will stage a new version of the celebrated mystery that inspired Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 masterpiece starring Grace Kelly and Ray Milland. Tony is convinced that his wife Margot has been cheating on him. Now it seems that the affair is over, but in his jealousy, Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both in danger, recrimination, and murder.

Presented through special arrangement by Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc.

November 12–28: Annie

To close out the season, WOH will produce the beloved family musical Annie. With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC.

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Season passes are now on sale at operahouse.org. Audiences can celebrate the 125th anniversary and enjoy a 20% discount off their purchase when they reserve tickets to all four productions in one transaction. Visit watervillecreates.org/operahouse/woh-2027-season to learn more.

'I'm confident our performers and our community will enjoy the stories we will bring to life on our stage,' Sweet added. 'Our 2027 season truly has something for everyone.'

About the Waterville Opera House

Waterville Opera House (WOH) has been bringing the magic of the performing arts to audiences of all ages since 1902. This beautifully restored, 810-seat theatre hosts high-quality community theatre, dance, concerts, and educational programming. As part of the artistic community working to make Waterville a key arts destination, WOH encourages an appreciation for the performing arts and its creative expression by consistently producing exceptional performances for residents and visitors. For more information, visit operahouse.org.

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