Watch the Teaser for Upcoming BROOKLYN IS BURNING Documentary

The film was written and directed by A.F. Cortes.

Brooklyn is Burning is a documentary film that aims to showcase the rise, and current limbo, of the music scene in Brooklyn. While America is divided by partisan socio-political rhetoric, the players of this local music scene and their loyal audiences remain united through their unwavering acceptance of their own differences. Gay, non-binary, straight, Black, white, and Latino. All are joined by the sounds of the scene. Together the collective effort of the NYC underground is constantly creating new ways of thinking and artistic expression each with a proven global impact that we can all learn from. They play to crowds who swim through mosh pits filled with sweaty bodies that burst with love and respect for one another. Instead of shrinking in the face of hate, these rejects and outcasts have reclaimed an identity.

Acts like Surfbort, Uniform, Bambara, Machine Girl, Deli Girls, Nastie Band, Dreamcrusher, Blu Anxxiety, Stuyedeyed, Bodega, Crickets and Sloppy Jane each exemplify how this scene is thriving, providing a voice to the otherwise-voiceless or most vulnerable members of society. Through their starkly provocative and insightful artistic endeavors, these local creatives are shaping the new musical language for generations to come.

"This project is an extension of that work and a point of view of the local scene through the eyes of an immigrant in the city," says 'Brooklyn Is Burning' director A.F. Cortés. "I moved to New York 20 years ago with no money, no connections, and without speaking the language, yet music helped me to build the bridges that support my career. My story will be impossible with the current climate of building walls, racism, and xenophobia."

Watch the trailer here:

