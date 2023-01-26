Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WOW Presents Plus Announces the Judges for Season 2 of 'Drag Race France'

WOW Presents Plus Announces the Judges for Season 2 of 'Drag Race France'

Drag Race France is produced in France by Endemol Shine and Shake Shake Shake.

Jan. 26, 2023  

WOW Presents Plus and France Télévisions are pleased to announce that Nicky Doll, France's most iconic drag queen, will once again be the master of ceremonies for season 2 of Drag Race France. Daphné Bürki and Kiddy Smile will also be back by her side to reform the legendary jury judging the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of a brand new set of fierce French queens.

Alexandra Redde-Amiel, Director of entertainment, games and variety at France Télévisions, said: "After the phenomenon of Drag Race France season 1, it was an obvious choice for France Télévisions to renew our confidence in our le-gen-dary jury Nicky Doll, Daphné Bürki and Kiddy Smile who have strongly contributed to the success of this show! And we are happy that Nicky is now part of the new faces of the France Télévisions family. 3 iconic jurors to elect the new queen of season 2!"

Returning host, Nicky Doll, added: "I'm thrilled to be able to offer the French and Francophones a second season of Drag Race France. We were able to showcase iconic queens in the first season and convey important messages while showing passionate performers. In every region of France live talented queens with a unique point of view and I can't wait to be able to present a new LÉ-GEN-DAIRE cast."

Drag Race France is produced in France by Endemol Shine and Shake Shake Shake, in conjunction with World of Wonder Productions, with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers on the series. The deal for Drag Race France was brokered by Passion Distribution.

Also, in case you missed it, "Drag Race Belgium" announced their season 1 queens yesterday. You can meet the queens here . "Drag Race Belgium," is debuting on February 16th, followed by a weekly roll out every Thursday, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date with its local airing on Belgium's Tipik. "Canada's Drag Race" S1 alum, Rita Baga, will host the premiere season alongside resident judges Lufy and Mustii.

About World of Wonder

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 30 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE and DragCon. WOW's pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing.

Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events. Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety's Reality TV Impact Report.

Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen's Global 100 list, and the OUT 100. In 2022, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Photo: ABC Launches AMERICAN IDOL Season 21 First Look Photo
Photo: ABC Launches AMERICAN IDOL Season 21 First Look
“American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns to airwaves for season six on ABC. Music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie help determine who America will vote to become the next singing sensation. Check out the photo!
Angela Bassett To Be Honored With The Spotlight Award At The 25th CDGA Photo
Angela Bassett To Be Honored With The Spotlight Award At The 25th CDGA
The Spotlight Award honors an actor whose talent and career personify an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special awareness of the role and importance of Costume Design. Past recipients include Andrew Garfield, Charlize Theron, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Cate Blanchett, Naomi Watts, Amy Adams, Anne Hathaway, Halle Berry, and more.
VIDEO: Jane Lynch & Megan Mullally in PARTY DOWN Season Three Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Jane Lynch & Megan Mullally in PARTY DOWN Season Three Trailer
Adam Scott reprises his role alongside original cast members Ken Marino (“The Other Two,” “Veronica Mars”), Jane Lynch (“Glee,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Martin Starr (Knocked Up, “Silicon Valley”), Ryan Hansen (“Bless this Mess,” “Veronica Mars”) and Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace,” “The Great North”). Watch the new video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major


CBS Renews BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA For Season FiveCBS Renews BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA For Season Five
January 25, 2023

CBS announced that it has renewed the popular Monday night comedy BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA for the 2023-2024 broadcast season. The CBS Original series joins top comedies YOUNG SHELDON, GHOSTS and THE NEIGHBORHOOD previously renewed for next season. Additional renewals will be announced in the coming months.
Karan Casey Shares New Song 'Sister I Am Here For You'Karan Casey Shares New Song 'Sister I Am Here For You'
January 25, 2023

Adding their unique vocals to the album are Niamh Dunne on a duet song Sister I am Here for You; Pauline Scanlon on a searing feminist overlook of Ireland in a song entitled I Live in a Country; and Ríoghnach Connolly on Daughter Dear, a tender hearted song between a mother and daughter.
Baaba Maal Releases New Track 'Agreement'Baaba Maal Releases New Track 'Agreement'
January 25, 2023

Production from Johan Hugo treads a magical line between ancient and modern, the hypnotic, looping track emerges from a riff played by Barou Sall, a Hoddu master and long time Baaba Maal collaborator. This traditional Senegalese instrument which prefigures the banjo accompanies Baaba’s pure, searching vocal, backed by Mamadou Sarr’s percussion.
Out of Mind Festival Unveils 2023 LineupOut of Mind Festival Unveils 2023 Lineup
January 25, 2023

Out of Mind Fest will host an array of local and national LGBTQ+ and BIPOC vendors along with exciting activations for all attendees. An exclusive Out of Mine t-shirt will also be available, designed by Bailey Zindel (Dolly Parton, Mitski, Brandi Carlile), with all proceeds going to the ACLU to fight against anti-trans legislation in the U.S.
New Hope Club Kick off 2023 With New Single 'Don't Go Wasting Time'New Hope Club Kick off 2023 With New Single 'Don't Go Wasting Time'
January 25, 2023

Once again, frontman Blake Richardson produced the track in addition to sharing guitar duties with bandmates George Smith and Reece Bibby. This time around, Reece handles lead vocals. On the track, George’s delicate piano echoes through a soft and steady beat, setting a cinematic tone. In the accompanying visual, the band perform.
share