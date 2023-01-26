WOW Presents Plus Announces the Judges for Season 2 of 'Drag Race France'

WOW Presents Plus and France Télévisions are pleased to announce that Nicky Doll, France's most iconic drag queen, will once again be the master of ceremonies for season 2 of Drag Race France. Daphné Bürki and Kiddy Smile will also be back by her side to reform the legendary jury judging the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of a brand new set of fierce French queens.

Alexandra Redde-Amiel, Director of entertainment, games and variety at France Télévisions, said: "After the phenomenon of Drag Race France season 1, it was an obvious choice for France Télévisions to renew our confidence in our le-gen-dary jury Nicky Doll, Daphné Bürki and Kiddy Smile who have strongly contributed to the success of this show! And we are happy that Nicky is now part of the new faces of the France Télévisions family. 3 iconic jurors to elect the new queen of season 2!"

Returning host, Nicky Doll, added: "I'm thrilled to be able to offer the French and Francophones a second season of Drag Race France. We were able to showcase iconic queens in the first season and convey important messages while showing passionate performers. In every region of France live talented queens with a unique point of view and I can't wait to be able to present a new LÉ-GEN-DAIRE cast."

Drag Race France is produced in France by Endemol Shine and Shake Shake Shake, in conjunction with World of Wonder Productions, with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers on the series. The deal for Drag Race France was brokered by Passion Distribution.

Also, in case you missed it, "Drag Race Belgium" announced their season 1 queens yesterday. You can meet the queens here . "Drag Race Belgium," is debuting on February 16th, followed by a weekly roll out every Thursday, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date with its local airing on Belgium's Tipik. "Canada's Drag Race" S1 alum, Rita Baga, will host the premiere season alongside resident judges Lufy and Mustii.

