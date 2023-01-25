Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Meet the Queens of DRAG RACE Belgium Season One

"Drag Race Belgium” is debuting on February 16th.

Jan. 25, 2023  

Start your engines for the premiere of "Drag Race Belgium," debuting on February 16th, followed by a weekly roll out every Thursday, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date with its local airing on Belgium's Tipik.

"Canada's Drag Race" S1 alum, Rita Baga, will host the premiere season alongside resident judges Lufy and Mustii.

The ten fierce, Belgian queens competing for the title of Belgium's first Drag Superstar are Amanda Tears, Athena Sorgelikis, Brittany Von Bottokx, Drag Couenne, Edna Sorgelen, Mademoiselle Boop, Mocca Bone, Peach, Susan, and Valenciaga.

Each week, the queens will compete in a variety of gag-worthy challenges and wig-snatching runway categories. Based on their performances, the judges will choose the leading queens to advance to the next episode until France's first Drag Superstar is crowned.

Watch the new introduction video here:

THE QUEENS OF DRAG RACE BELGIUM:

AMANDA TEARS - 21, Mouscron

As the youngest member of the cast, Amanda Tears is a passionate debutante. This trained stylist indeed creates all her outfits from scratch. Sweet and sensitive, she's COUNTING ON this adventure to learn and develop her own Drag. But mind you, she won't let anyone steal her place or victory.

ATHENA SORGELIKIS - 27, Bruxelles

Athena Sorgelikis is the new sensation of Belgian Drag. She's the happy Drag Daughter of Edna Sorgelsen. As a proud representative of the RuPaul generation, she is the fierce ambassador of modern Drag based on conceptual and edgy looks.

BRITTANY VON BOTTOKX - 36, Mons

No one in Belgium likes wigs as much as Brittany Van Bottokx does. No matter their size, color or shape, our beloved queen loves and wears them all. Tender and sweet, Brittany has a great sense of humor that reflects on her drag. Original and independent, she doesn't fear the look of others and stands for what she believes in.

DRAG COUENNE - 24, Bruxelles

Drag Couenne is a trained actress, known for her powerful performances and her incredible sense of fashion and make-up. As a member of the collective "Not Allowed" which defends and supports trans performers, she represents a political form of Drag.

EDNA SORGELSEN - 34, Liège

Mythical figure of the Brussels Drag Scene, Edna Sorgelsen is a very bubbly and witty drag queen. Socially engaged in the LGBTQIA+ community, she leads story times where she reads inclusive fairy tales to children in order to raise awareness on gender identity and promote tolerance. Exuberant, noisy and a little bit crazy, our dear Edna is also terribly endearing.

MADEMOISELLE BOOP - 37, Bruxelles

Proud entrepreneur of a well renowned Cabaret, Mademoiselle Boop, has over the years become the queen of Brussels' nightlife. Starting from nothing, she has built her own empire where she now helps new talent emerge. Elegant and discreet but also terribly smart, Mademoiselle Boop's intriguing profile might give the other contestants serious trouble.

MOCCA BONE - 35, Bruxelles

With her lovely smile and beautiful glitter beard, Mocca Bone is an enchanting creature. Born in Columbia and adopted by Belgian parents, she puts a smile on everyone's face everywhere she goes. Former dancer of the Maurice Béjart Ballet, she will effortlessly manage to hook you up with her many RuVeals!

PEACH - 23, Liège

Peach is one of the many young queens who grew up watching RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE while secretly dreaming to be part of it. Passionate about beauty and fashion, she developed great make-up and sewing skills on her own. An introvert by nature, Peach reveals herself when she embraces her fierce and sexy Drag, and she'll make sure you watch no one else but her!

SUSAN - 26, Gand

Born to a Walloon father and a Flemish Mother, Susan is the quintessential Belgian girl. Perfectly fluent in both French and Dutch, she navigates easily between the two communities. Inspired by her mother, she created an exquisite old school character. A character so funny and loveable that you will undoubtedly fall for her and call her 'Auntie".

VALENCIAGA - 26, Gand

Like her Flemish sister Susan, Valenciaga is also the fruit of love of a Walloon for a Flemish girl. Raised as a perfect bilingual, she has set up her luggage in Flanders where she explores the Drag scene. Her acute sense of fashion and attention to details will no doubt guarantee us some iconic and unforgettable looks. Beware, a new luxury brand (queen) is born!

Drag Race Belgique is produced in Belgium in conjunction with World of Wonder Productions, with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers on the series.

ABOUT WORLD OF WONDER:

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 30 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE and DragCon. WOW's pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing.

Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events.

Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety's Reality TV Impact Report. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen's Global 100 list, and the OUT 100. In 2022, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies.




