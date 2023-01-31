WOW Presents Plus Announces DRAG RACE SVERIGE Judges

The highly anticipated first season of "Drag Race Sverige", coming to WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, announced TODAY the judges joining the fabulous host Robert Fux, are stand-up comedian and radio and television host Farao Groth and Swedish-Nigerian singer and actress Kayo. The trio will guide Swedish queens each week through a variety of gag-worthy challenges and runway categories.

Kayo

Kayo has hosted the TV series Fångarna på fortet (FORT BOYARD), won the Melodifestivalen with her band Afro-Dite and performed in the musical "Häxorna i Eastwick" (THE WITCHES OF EASTWICK).

In the 80's, Kayo was drawn to Stockholm's club scene, and has been part of Sweden's drag life ever since including presenting at Stockholm's Pride in 2014. However, this is not Kayo's first encounter with the Drag Race franchise; RuPaul has interviewed Kayo on his radio show.

"Nothing beats glitter, glamor, and a tight corset," says Kayo, "Drag Race is colorful and spectacular but also fun and sharp. I was actually surprised by the energy and determination of the queens. These are Sweden's top drag artists and every single one of them really wants to win this. But there will be fierce competition for the crown."

Farao Groth

Even at an early age, Farao was obsessed with drag - he had his mother create costumes for him that he proudly wore to school. At the age of twelve, Farao performed drag in local spaces. By the age of fourteen, he left his hometown of Blekinge to practice drag with the drag performance group Cunigunda in Stockholm - a group that included Robert Fux. Having put his drag dream away, Farao has instead excelled as a stand-up comedian and a radio and television host, including for Vi eller aldrig (MAKE OR BREAK) and Idol Extra (SWEDEN'S GOT TALENT SPECIAL).

"The beauty of Drag Race is how much the participants offer themselves. It's funny, intimate, and it's human. There are big personalities and strong destinies mixed with hot temperaments and winning skulls. This is something completely new and you get to open the door to an unknown, glittering world," says Farao Groth.

The series will air on WOW Presents Press in the US and select territories worldwide, day and date with its local airing in Sweden.

"Drag Race Sverige" will be premiering on WOW Presents Plus on March 4th at 12:30pm PT/3:30pm ET with Untucked premiering on March 4th at 5pm PT/8pm ET. You can catch the rest of the season rolling out weekly on Saturdays at 5:00pm PT at the same time as Untucked.

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 30 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE and DragCon. WOW's pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing.

Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events.

Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety's Reality TV Impact Report. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen's Global 100 list, and the OUT 100. In 2022, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies.