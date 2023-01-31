Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WOW Presents Plus Announces DRAG RACE SVERIGE Judges

WOW Presents Plus Announces DRAG RACE SVERIGE Judges

“Drag Race Sverige” will be premiering on WOW Presents Plus on March 4th at 12:30pm PT/3:30pm ET with Untucked premiering on March 4th at 5pm PT/8pm ET.

Jan. 31, 2023  

The highly anticipated first season of "Drag Race Sverige", coming to WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, announced TODAY the judges joining the fabulous host Robert Fux, are stand-up comedian and radio and television host Farao Groth and Swedish-Nigerian singer and actress Kayo. The trio will guide Swedish queens each week through a variety of gag-worthy challenges and runway categories.

Kayo

Kayo has hosted the TV series Fångarna på fortet (FORT BOYARD), won the Melodifestivalen with her band Afro-Dite and performed in the musical "Häxorna i Eastwick" (THE WITCHES OF EASTWICK).

In the 80's, Kayo was drawn to Stockholm's club scene, and has been part of Sweden's drag life ever since including presenting at Stockholm's Pride in 2014. However, this is not Kayo's first encounter with the Drag Race franchise; RuPaul has interviewed Kayo on his radio show.

"Nothing beats glitter, glamor, and a tight corset," says Kayo, "Drag Race is colorful and spectacular but also fun and sharp. I was actually surprised by the energy and determination of the queens. These are Sweden's top drag artists and every single one of them really wants to win this. But there will be fierce competition for the crown."

Farao Groth

Even at an early age, Farao was obsessed with drag - he had his mother create costumes for him that he proudly wore to school. At the age of twelve, Farao performed drag in local spaces. By the age of fourteen, he left his hometown of Blekinge to practice drag with the drag performance group Cunigunda in Stockholm - a group that included Robert Fux. Having put his drag dream away, Farao has instead excelled as a stand-up comedian and a radio and television host, including for Vi eller aldrig (MAKE OR BREAK) and Idol Extra (SWEDEN'S GOT TALENT SPECIAL).

"The beauty of Drag Race is how much the participants offer themselves. It's funny, intimate, and it's human. There are big personalities and strong destinies mixed with hot temperaments and winning skulls. This is something completely new and you get to open the door to an unknown, glittering world," says Farao Groth.

The series will air on WOW Presents Press in the US and select territories worldwide, day and date with its local airing in Sweden.

"Drag Race Sverige" will be premiering on WOW Presents Plus on March 4th at 12:30pm PT/3:30pm ET with Untucked premiering on March 4th at 5pm PT/8pm ET. You can catch the rest of the season rolling out weekly on Saturdays at 5:00pm PT at the same time as Untucked.

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 30 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE and DragCon. WOW's pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing.

Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events.

Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety's Reality TV Impact Report. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen's Global 100 list, and the OUT 100. In 2022, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Ledisi Performs I Need to Know on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Photo
VIDEO: Ledisi Performs 'I Need to Know' on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Jennifer Hudson welcomes Grammy Award-winning artist Ledisi, and they reminisce about when they first met and how shy Jennifer was after leaving “American Idol.” The vocalist talks about her new single and how Aretha Franklin inspired her to write songs. Don’t miss Ledisi’s television debut of her latest song, “I Need To Know.” Watch the videos!
Superprods HOME SWEET ROME Movie Musical Wraps Production Photo
Superprod's HOME SWEET ROME Movie Musical Wraps Production
The music-filled live-action comedy Home Sweet Rome! has wrapped production. The coming-of-age series is based on a concept from one of the most distinct voices in kids’ entertainment, three-time Emmy®-nominee, Michael Poryes, creator of Hannah Montana and That’s So Raven.
SPRING BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP to Return to Food Network in March Photo
SPRING BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP to Return to Food Network in March
Food Network’s seasonal competitions return. Love is in the air on the new season of Spring Baking Championship as host Jesse Palmer puts a dozen talented bakers to the test in 10 episodes featuring unique challenges that showcase all the things we love about springtime – flowers, garden parties, weddings, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major


Harry Styles to Perform at The GRAMMYsHarry Styles to Perform at The GRAMMYs
January 30, 2023

Styles is nominated for six GRAMMY Awards this year: Record of the Year (“As It Was”), Album of the Year (Harry’s House), Song of the Year (“As It Was”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“As It Was”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry’s House) and Best Music Video (“As It Was”).
Reckless Son Releases Self-Tited EPReckless Son Releases Self-Tited EP
January 30, 2023

The EP released contains songs from a one-man show Butler penned of the same name. A traveling storyteller and musician, he wrote a collection of monologues and music inspired by his real-life experiences performing in prisons across the country. Listen to the new EP and watch the new music video now!
DL Hughley Hosts THE DAILY SHOW This WeekDL Hughley Hosts THE DAILY SHOW This Week
January 30, 2023

Tune in tonight as Comedy Central’s The Daily Show continues to usher in the next chapter with guest host DL Hughley. The actor & comedian’s debut tonight is part of a roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent guest hosting the award winning late night show in the coming weeks.  
How to Watch the 65th Annual GRAMMY AwardsHow to Watch the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
January 30, 2023

On Sun, Feb. 5, the music community will come together in celebration of countless creators' outstanding contributions to the year in music. Here's where you can watch all the highlights from the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, including performances and exclusive content from Music's Biggest Night!
Isaiah J. Thompson to Release 'The Power of the Spirit'Isaiah J. Thompson to Release 'The Power of the Spirit'
January 30, 2023

Isaiah debuts the first single from the upcoming record, “The IT Department.” It is a play on his initials, but also a tribute to his father. His first live album—The Power of the Spirit—will be released on Jazz at Lincoln Center’s record label. It was captured in front of a rapturous audience at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy’s Club.
share