Video: Watch Clip From Fourth Episode of POWER BOOK II: GHOST

STARZ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode four of “Power Book II: Ghost,” premiering Friday, June 28 at midnight ET on the STARZ app. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada.

In “The Reckoning,” Dru and Diana are on the run and Tariq is on the hunt. Noma enlists Cane’s help in making an ally of a powerful player.

In season four of “Power Book II: Ghost” new alliances have been formed with each faction and Tariq and Brayden must find a way back into the game. But Brayden starts flirting with a new, RECKLESS lifestyle, leaving Tariq to wonder if there really is room for two at the top. With Monet left for dead, Davis facing potential disbarment, and Effie looking to secure her future at Stanford, everyone’s on their own. Diana and Dru continue to question their roles while Cane levels up and starts working with Noma. As Noma is fighting to establish her business in the States and keep her daughter Anya in line, she finds her way on Tariq and Brayden’s radar. With the fate of his future in the game and his family at the forefront, Tariq must reconcile his past to rise to the top of the food chain and become who he needs to be to protect those he loves most.

Season four of “Power Book II: Ghost” cast includes Michael Rainey Jr. as “Tariq St. Patrick,” Mary J. Blige as “Monet Tejada,” Cliff “Method Man” Smith as “Davis MacLean,” Gianni Paolo as “Brayden Weston,” Woody McClain as “Cane Tejada,” Lovell Adams-Gray as “Dru Tejada,” LaToya Tonodeo as “Diana Tejada,” Alix Lapri as “Effie Morales,” Larenz Tate as “Rashad Tate,” Caroline Chikezie as “Noma,” and Michael Ealy as “Detective Don Carter.” Additionally, recurring actors include, LightSkinKeisha as “Brushaundria Carmichael”

Watch the clip!

Comments