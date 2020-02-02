WILLY WONKA Prequel Film is in the Works; May Star a Woman in the Title Role!

A new Willy Wonka prequel film may soon come to the big screen!

According to The Sun, the film is currently in development, and it will tell the story of how he made his fortune as a chocolatier and how he met the Oompa Loompas. It will also potentially star a woman in the title role.

"Film bosses realise it could spark a backlash but believe a female Wonka is a great way to give the classic story a fresh look," a source told the media outlet.

If the studio goes with the traditional male casting for the role, however, names being considered are Ryan Gosling, Ezra Miller, or Brad Pitt.

Paul King has signed on to direct the film, which is being made by producer David Heyman.

Read more on The Sun.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a 1964 children's novel by British author Roald Dahl. The story features the adventures of young Charlie Bucket inside the chocolate factory of eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka. The book has been adapted into two major motion pictures: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory in 1971, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in 2005.





