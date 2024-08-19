WHO'S AFRAID OF NATHAN LAW? to Receive Theatrical Premiere in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The critically acclaimed documentary WHO’S AFRAID OF NATHAN LAW? Is set to open in theaters beginning September 20 in New York at DCTV Firehouse and Los Angeles at the Laemmle Monica Film Center. The film’s director Joe Piscatella and the main participant Nathan Law will be in person at select Q/A screenings on opening weekend in both cities.

WHO’S AFRAID OF NATHAN LAW follows the shy college freshman, Nathan Law, as he discovers an identity in activism. As one of the organizers of a student strike demanding that Hong Kong be allowed to elect their own leader (something promised to them back in 1998), he leads five days of student boycotts with a message of peaceful civil disobedience. When the strike suddenly becomes The Umbrella Revolution, he is unexpectedly thrust into a leadership role that shuts down Hong Kong for 79 days and captures the attention of the world.

When the movement falters, Nathan is arrested and charged for his role in the Revolution, but his entire generation in Hong Kong has been now awoken. Riding the enthusiasm of the student movement he helped spark, he makes the impossible transition from protest leader to elected official, becoming the youngest lawmaker in Hong Kong’s history where he continues his fight for democracy from inside the government.

Fearful of Nathan’s message gaining traction beyond students, the government disqualifies Nathan on a technicality and sends him to jail. As Hong Kong continues to see the erosion of its freedom, a new movement is launched. Whereas the Umbrella REVOLUTION was driven by hope, this new movement is driven by desperation.

Nathan’s message of civil disobedience is overshadowed by a new generation of protestors who no longer feel that peaceful demonstrations can save Hong Kong. As Hong Kong descends into the biggest political crisis in modern Chinese history, Nathan must decide his role and his future.

“I was blown away by this incredible movement revolving around these extraordinary young people who had transformed from average teenagers to political leaders fighting for democracy,” said director Piscatella. “We knew we had to amplify this story to the rest of the world so that everyone would know what is going on, and hopefully inspire others to stand up for democracy. It has been an honor to have Nathan on the project so we can learn from his bravery and determination.”

“I am grateful for Joe and the team to have captured this story in such a stunning and intellectual way,” added Nathan Law. “As a political refugee living in the UK, I want people everywhere to understand that democracy is fragile and needs to be protected at all costs. With the world quickly changing at the moment, I also want people to be inspired to take action to make the world a better place than how we left it and give voice to democracy.”

WHO’S AFRAID OF NATHAN LAW? Is directed/written/produced by Joe Piscatella. The film was produced by Matthew Torne, p.g.a, Mark Rinehart, p.g.a, and Andrew Duncan. Executive Produced by Elizabeth H. Weatherman. The film is edited by Matthew Sultan with original music by Christopher H. Knight.

The Hong Kong crew that was used throughout all filming in Hong Kong had to remain “anonymous” in order to protect their safety and the safety of their families. This crew included the DPs, gaffers, PAs and sound team. Some crew members gave only their first names and insisted on being paid in cash so there was no record of their involvement.

WHO’S AFRAID OF NATHAN LAW? Received the Top 10 Audience Favorite: Hot Docs Film Festival 2023. In addition, the film will also launch its streaming premiere on September 23, 2024 exclusively on PBS.

About Joe Piscatella (Director/Producer)

Since graduating from the graduate writing program at USC, Joe has written for a host of television, film, radio and print projects. His second feature documentary, Joshua: Teenage Dr vs. Superpower won the Audience Award at Sundance 2017 and was acquired as a Netflix Original. His first feature documentary, #ChicagoGirl, has been seen in more than 60 countries. He was also an executive producer on the documentary Finders Keepers, which premiered at Sundance in 2015. In 2019 he was nominated for an Emmy for his directorial work on Food Interrupted. In addition to his directing work, Piscatella has written numerous feature scripts and television pilots for 20th Century Fox, Spyglass and Touchstone Television. His credits include Disney’s Underdog, Warner Bros.’ “Ozzy & Drix” and NBC’s “Stark Raving Mad.”

About Matthew Torne (Producer)

Matthew Torne produced and directed the feature-length documentary Lessons in Dissent (2014), which premiered at the 38th Hong Kong International Film Festival and was an Associate Producer on the Sundance 2010 and Emmy winning Enemies of the People (2010). Matthew studied Modern Chinese Studies at Oxford University and Film Studies and History at the University of Kent. He is a member of the Producers Guild of America.

