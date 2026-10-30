WHERE'S WANDA? Season Two Episode Three to Premiere on Apple TV

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Apple TV has unveiled a sneak peek clip from the third episode of 'Where's Wanda?' season two, the German-language dark comedy series produced by UFA Fiction. The eight-episode sophomore season stars International Emmy Award nominee Heike Makatsch ('Love Actually'), German Comedy Award winner Axel Stein ('The Vault'), multiple award-winning actress Lea Drinda ('The Gryphon'), Leo Simon and Nikeata Thompson ('Späti').

The all-new episode premieres globally on Apple TV on Wednesday, November 4, followed by a new episode weekly through December 9, 2026.

Episode 203 - 'Wednesday' - Premieres Wednesday, November 4, 2026 on Apple TV

Carlotta sets up a honey trap for the man with an eye patch—and learns something she didn't expect.

In season two, the Klatts (Makatsch and Stein) are back! Just as they thought their lives were finally returning to normal, their daughter, Wanda (Drinda), is caught seemingly red-handed standing over a dead body. They will need to do everything in their power to prove her innocence and avoid losing her again, as their investigation to find the real murderer takes them into the criminal underbelly of their sleepy suburban town. But will their quest to protect their family get them all out of trouble, or ultimately lead them further astray? And can they find out the truth of what happened on that fateful day before it's too late?

In addition to Makatsch, Stein, Drinda, Simon, and Thompson, the season two ensemble also includes Sam Riley ('Maleficent'), Alexandra Maria Lara ('Downfall'), Harriet Herbig-Matten ('Maxton Hall: The World Between Us'), Gisa Flake ('Berlin Station'), David Schütter ('Barbarians'), Palina Rojinski ('Welcome to Germany'), Suzanne von Borsody ('Run Lola Run'), Kostja Ullmann ('A Most Wanted Man'), Devid Striesow ('All Quiet on the Western Front'), Frederic Balonier ('Maxton Hall: The World Between Us'), Sascha Geršak ('Murder Mindfully'), Torben Liebrecht ('Altered Carbon'), Aaron Maldonado-Morales ('Sun and Concrete'), and Anton Dreger ('Two Sides of the Abyss').

'Where's Wanda?' can be viewed on Apple TV.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple







Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 10 Hrs 53 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone