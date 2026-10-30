Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
WHERE'S WANDA? Season Two Episode Three to Premiere on Apple TV
The German-language dark comedy stars International Emmy Award nominee Heike Makatsch and German Comedy Award winner Axel Stein.
Apple TV has unveiled a sneak peek clip from the third episode of 'Where's Wanda?' season two, the German-language dark comedy series produced by UFA Fiction. The eight-episode sophomore season stars International Emmy Award nominee Heike Makatsch ('Love Actually'), German Comedy Award winner Axel Stein ('The Vault'), multiple award-winning actress Lea Drinda ('The Gryphon'), Leo Simon and Nikeata Thompson ('Späti').
The all-new episode premieres globally on Apple TV on Wednesday, November 4, followed by a new episode weekly through December 9, 2026.
Episode 203 - 'Wednesday' - Premieres Wednesday, November 4, 2026 on Apple TV
Carlotta sets up a honey trap for the man with an eye patch—and learns something she didn't expect.
In season two, the Klatts (Makatsch and Stein) are back! Just as they thought their lives were finally returning to normal, their daughter, Wanda (Drinda), is caught seemingly red-handed standing over a dead body. They will need to do everything in their power to prove her innocence and avoid losing her again, as their investigation to find the real murderer takes them into the criminal underbelly of their sleepy suburban town. But will their quest to protect their family get them all out of trouble, or ultimately lead them further astray? And can they find out the truth of what happened on that fateful day before it's too late?
In addition to Makatsch, Stein, Drinda, Simon, and Thompson, the season two ensemble also includes Sam Riley ('Maleficent'), Alexandra Maria Lara ('Downfall'), Harriet Herbig-Matten ('Maxton Hall: The World Between Us'), Gisa Flake ('Berlin Station'), David Schütter ('Barbarians'), Palina Rojinski ('Welcome to Germany'), Suzanne von Borsody ('Run Lola Run'), Kostja Ullmann ('A Most Wanted Man'), Devid Striesow ('All Quiet on the Western Front'), Frederic Balonier ('Maxton Hall: The World Between Us'), Sascha Geršak ('Murder Mindfully'), Torben Liebrecht ('Altered Carbon'), Aaron Maldonado-Morales ('Sun and Concrete'), and Anton Dreger ('Two Sides of the Abyss').
'Where's Wanda?' can be viewed on Apple TV.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple
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