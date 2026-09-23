WHERE'S WANDA? Season 2 Trailer: Wanda Found Standing Over a Dead Body
The German dark comedy blends suspense with small-town secrets as the Klatts face a new crisis.
Apple TV posted the official trailer for Season 2 of WHERE'S WANDA?, previewing a new crisis for the Klatt family after their previous ordeal. The trailer picks up with Wanda's normalcy proving short-lived when she is caught standing over a dead body, forcing her family to dig into the town's hidden secrets to prove her innocence.
The series stars Heike Makatsch, Axel Stein, Lea Drinda, Leo Simon and Nikeata Thompson, with the show described by Apple TV as a dramatic blend of dark comedy and suspense. The new season centers once again on the Klatts, who this time must act quickly to protect Wanda after the shocking discovery threatens to upend the family's fragile stability.
According to Apple TV, WHERE'S WANDA? Season 2 is set to premiere October 21 on the streaming service. The trailer keeps its focus on the mystery surrounding the body and the secrets simmering beneath the town's surface, setting up the central question the Klatts will spend the season trying to answer.
The clip leans into the show's tonal mix, pairing moments of dark humor with the suspense of a family racing against time. As the tagline puts it, Wanda has found her way into new trouble, and the Klatts are back to save her.
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