WHERE'S WANDA? Season 2 Trailer Debuts on Apple TV

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Apple TV has unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of the German-language dark comedy series 'Where's Wanda?' Produced by UFA Fiction, the eight-episode season stars International Emmy Award nominee Heike Makatsch ('Love Actually'), German Comedy Award winner Axel Stein ('The Vault'), multiple award-winning actress Lea Drinda ('The Gryphon'), Leo Simon and Nikeata Thompson ('Späti'). Season two will make its global debut on Apple TV with one episode on Wednesday, October 21, followed by a new episode weekly through December 9, 2026.

In season two, the Klatts (Makatsch and Stein) are back! Just as they thought their lives were finally returning to normal, their daughter, Wanda (Drinda), is caught seemingly red-handed standing over a dead body. They will need to do everything in their power to prove her innocence and avoid losing her again, as their investigation to find the real murderer takes them into the criminal underbelly of their sleepy suburban town. But will their quest to protect their family get them all out of trouble, or ultimately lead them further astray? And can they find out the truth of what happened on that fateful day before it's too late?

In addition to Makatsch, Stein, Drinda, Simon, and Thompson, the season two ensemble also includes Sam Riley ('Maleficent'), Alexandra Maria Lara ('Downfall'), Harriet Herbig-Matten ('Maxton Hall: The World Between Us'), Gisa Flake ('Berlin Station'), David Schütter ('Barbarians'), Palina Rojinski ('Welcome to Germany'), Suzanne von Borsody ('Run Lola Run'), Kostja Ullmann ('A Most Wanted Man'), Devid Striesow ('All Quiet on the Western Front'), Frederic Balonier ('Maxton Hall: The World Between Us'), Sascha Geršak ('Murder Mindfully'), Torben Liebrecht ('Altered Carbon'), Aaron Maldonado-Morales ('Sun and Concrete'), and Anton Dreger ('Two Sides of the Abyss').

Hailing from UFA Fiction, a Fremantle company, 'Where's Wanda?' season two is created, written and executive produced by Royal Television Society nominee Oliver Lansley ('Flack'), alongside multiple award-winning executive producer Nataly Kudiabor ('Arthur's Law') and Oliver Ossege ('Helgoland 513'). The series was co-created and based on a story by Zoltan Spirandelli ('Vaya con Dios') and is directed by Tobi Baumann ('Faking Hitler') and Christian Ditter ('How To Be Single').

Season one achieved a 100% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes.

'Where's Wanda?' can be watched on Apple TV.

About Apple TV

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered original hits and received award recognitions including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedies 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' 'Severance,' 'Pluribus,' Academy Award Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award winner 'F1.'

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, including on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $14.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

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