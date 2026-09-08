WHEEL OF FORTUNE Reveals New Way For Contestants To Win Money In Season 44

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GOOD MORNING AMERICA offered viewers a first look at a gameplay change coming to WHEEL OF FORTUNE, revealing that contestants will have a new way to win money when the show returns for season 44. The segment gave audiences an early preview of the format shift ahead of the season's premiere.

The announcement centers on how the new mechanic will affect the way contestants approach winning money on the show, though the segment kept its focus on the reveal itself rather than delving into broader details about the change. GOOD MORNING AMERICA framed the update as a notable shift for a game show that has built a long history of on-air competition.

The preview arrives as WHEEL OF FORTUNE prepares to kick off its new season, giving fans and prospective contestants a heads up on what to expect once the new episodes begin airing. The segment did not go into further specifics beyond confirming the new gameplay element would be part of the season's format.

GOOD MORNING AMERICA has used its platform to break entertainment news across television, and the WHEEL OF FORTUNE segment fits into that pattern of previewing changes to popular programs before they reach viewers.

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