WANDAVISION Spinoff Starring Kathryn Hahn in the Works

A Wandavision spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn is in the works at Disney+!

Variety reports that Marvel is currently developing a new series in which Hahn will reprise her Emmy-nominated role as Agatha Harkness. Further details on the plot of the new dark comedy are currently under wraps. Wandavision writer Jac Schaeffer is set to write and executive producer the new project.

Hahn starred as Wanda's nosy neighbor in the Disney+ limited series, later revealing herself as villain Agatha Harkness. Hahn performed the viral song, "Agatha All Along" in the series, which was written by "Frozen" composers Kristin Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez.

WandaVision was the first Marvel Studios series created exclusively for Disney+, starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Paul Bettany as Vision, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in "Captain Marvel." Kat Dennings reprised her role as Darcy from "Thor" and "Thor: The Dark World," and Randall Park reprised his role as Jimmy Woo from "Ant-Man and The Wasp." The series was directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer. Featuring nine episodes, "WandaVision" is now streaming on Disney+.

Kathryn Hahn was recently announced to portray Joan Rivers in an upcoming limited series based on the comedy icon's life. Her film credits include Revolutionary Road, Step Brothers, The Goods, and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

Watch the music video for "Agatha All Along" here: