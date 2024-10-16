WALL-E Stage Show Coming to New Disney Cruise Line Ship

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney Cruise Line has revealed details about its newest ship, the Disney Adventure, which will set sail from Singapore on Dec. 15, 2025. The entertainment onboard includes stage shows and Broadway-style entertainment.

At the Walt Disney Theater, two new productions will come to life on stage: “Remember,” an all-new musical spectacular developed exclusively for the Disney Adventure, will be a heartwarming tale featuring the beloved robot duo from Disney Pixar’s Wall-E and other beloved Disney stars from Coco, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and more.

Additionally, “Disney Seas the Adventure” will take guests on a musical journey through beloved stories featuring iconic Disney songs and characters.

In a first for Disney Cruise Line, the Disney Adventure will include three all-new Disney attractions on the upper decks in an adventure zone that celebrates the larger-than-life personalities from the Marvel Universe. One of the attractions will be Ironcycle Test Run – the longest rollercoaster at sea. Guests can also look forward to a remarkable spread of dining options comprising not just international favorites but also world-renowned Asian cuisine.

Disney Cruise Line guests can look forward to an exceptional experience anchored in world-class entertainment, themed dining and artful accommodations. On the Disney Adventure, this magic will come alive through seven uniquely themed areas: Disney Imagination Garden, Toy Story Place, San Fransokyo Street, Town Square, Wayfinder Bay, Disney Discovery Reef and Marvel Landing.

Bookings for the Disney Adventure are scheduled to open on Dec. 10, 2024. Details on pricing and sailing dates will be released on Nov. 14, 2024.

Photo Credit: Disney/Pixar

