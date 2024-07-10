Video: We TV Releases Sneak Peek of THE BRAXTONS Feat. Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar & Ms. Evelyn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







We TV, AMC Networks’ destination for compelling unscripted television, has revealed the trailer, new images and key art for the highly anticipated, all-new reality series, The Braxtons, set to premiere Friday, August 9 at 9:30pm ET. To celebrate their return, We TV will debut the premiere episode with a special commercial-free event. Airing exclusively on We TV and streaming on ALLBLK, each hour-long episode brings together Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. Evelyn Braxton as they go on an emotional rollercoaster of love, loss, triumph, heartbreak and healing.

In this new series, the fierce Braxton women reunite for the first time since the loss of their beloved sister, Traci, offering viewers a raw and unfiltered look at the family’s highs and lows across eight captivating episodes. Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. E navigate careers, health challenges and busy personal lives while growing their family bond. Toni faces a critical health challenge as she prepares for her Vegas comeback. Trina starts therapy for PTSD. Towanda battles alopecia. Tamar focuses on her wellness journey. And Ms. E’s cooking show dream is becoming a reality. However, THE FAMILY reuniting continues to bring up questions and unresolved issues. Will Traci’s last wish be enough for THE FAMILY to be close again, as they once were?

The Braxton family’s triumphant return to television comes three years after the end of the iconic and captivating series, Braxton Family Values, which aired for seven eventful seasons. Fans of the original series can take a trip down memory lane – or new viewers can dive into the televised history of this dynamic family – with catch-up specials airing Friday, July 26 and Friday, August 2 at 9:30pm, exclusively on We TV. The two, one-hour specials recap key moments, storylines and all the love, laughter and drama from Braxton Family Values.

The Braxtons promises to delve deeper into the lives of this iconic family, offering viewers unprecedented access and emotional resonance.

Tara Long, Ri-Karlo Handy, Oji Singletary and Michelle Kongkasuwan for Blink49 and Datari Turner for Datari Turner Productions executive produce The Braxtons alongside Toni Braxton for Intonation Entertainment, Tamar Braxton for Tamar Braxton Productions, Trina, Towanda and Evelyn Braxton. Angela Molloy, SVP Development & Original Production, Unscripted executive produces for We TV.

Comments