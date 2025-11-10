 tracker
Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip of Prime Video Thriller MALICE

All episodes of Malice premiere exclusively on Prime Video on November 14th.

By: Nov. 10, 2025
Prime Video has shared a sneak peek clip from the new thriller series Malice, starring David Duchovny (The X Files), Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones) and Jack Whitehall (Jungle Cruise). 

Created by James Wood (Rev), the six-episode series tells a class-skewering revenge story set against the backdrop of Greece. All episodes of Malice premiere exclusively on Prime Video on November 14th.

Adam (Jack Whitehall) is a charismatic tutor who charms his way into the life of the wealthy Tanner family while they’re on holiday in Greece. When the family’s nanny falls dangerously ill, Adam orchestrates his way into their London home, and his true vengeful nature begins to emerge.

Adam now starts to turn Jamie Tanner (David Duchovny) and Nat (Carice Van Houten) against each other and secretly plots to bring down the entire family. When Adam's obsession with THE FAMILY raises questions, those who dig deeper into his past find themselves playing a dangerous game. With his world collapsing around him, Jamie starts to realize that Adam may be responsible for all their recent disasters.


