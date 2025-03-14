Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip From Music-Driven Animated Series BE@RBRICK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from BE@RBRICK, the new animated music-driven comedy series inspired by the collectibles from MEDICOM. With upbeat, original songs by four-time Grammy Award-winning producer Timbaland, “BE@RBRICK” aims to empower kids and families to embrace their true selves through the universal language of music. The new show premieres Friday, March 21.

“BE@RBRICK” follows Jasmine Finch and her bandmates as they pursue their dreams and inspire others to do the same. But it won’t be easy to do when living in a world where everyone’s role is chosen for them and where the painted-on look you receive when you graduate from high school determines who you’ll be for the rest of your life. Jasmine realizes that in order for her world to change, she and her friends will have to make it happen themselves.

Told through CG animation, the high-energy series is developed by Daytime Emmy Award nominee Meghan McCarthy (“My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic,” “Centaurworld”), who also serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Alex Almaguer (“TrollsTopia”) is the supervising producer, with Taylor Orci (“Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts”) as story editor and Athena Hofmann (“Amateur”) as line producer. THE VOICE cast brings the characters to life with Brianna Bryan as ‘Jasmine,’ Skyla I’Lece as ‘Holly,’ Isaiah Crews as ‘Nick,’ Alison Jaye as ‘Ada’ and Noah Bentley as ‘Klaus.’ Voice guest stars include Tim Meadows as ‘Mr. Hitmaker,’ Katy Mixon as ‘Ms. Goldenshorts,’ Ego Nwodim as ‘Charlene,’ Emily Hampshire as ‘Janet,’ and Debra Jo Rupp as ‘Miss Milton.’

In addition to its vibrant storytelling, the series is enhanced by the musical talents of four-time Grammy Award-winning producer Timbaland, who serves as executive music producer and guest voice star “BRBX Media DJ,” with an original score by Jina Hyojin An (“XO, Kitty”) and Shirley Song (“Exploding Kittens”).

“BE@RBRICK” marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV+ and DreamWorks Animation, joining Jim Cooper and Jeff Dixon’s Emmy-nominated animated, spooky adventure series “CURSES!” with John Krasinski executive producing; GLAAD Media Award-nominated “Pinecone & Pony,” based on the book “The Princess and the Pony” by New York Times bestselling author Kate Beaton; and “Doug Unplugs,” based on Dan Yaccarino’s “Doug Unplugged” book series.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

