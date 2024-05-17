Kamaiyah Releases New Project 'Figuring Out My Emotions'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In 2023, Kamaiyah returned with two projects, the collaborative The Am3rican Dream, with Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud, and Another Summer Night.

The former XXL Freshmen Class recently finished up her Another Summer Night Tour in late April, which saw her touchdown in 20 cities; and now she is back with her first release of 2024 Figuring Out My Emotions; which is now available.

Figuring Out My Emotions has no guest appearances and is produced by Link+Up and Quake Beatz.

Check out the new release!

Figuring Out My Emotions TRACKLISTING:

Be Mine

Can’t Lose

DND

Link Wit Me

One & Only

No Pressure

Success

Winter Blues

