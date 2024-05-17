Kamaiyah Releases New Project 'Figuring Out My Emotions'

The former XXL Freshmen Class recently finished up her Another Summer Night Tour in late April, which saw her touchdown in 20 cities.
In 2023, Kamaiyah returned with two projects, the collaborative The Am3rican Dream, with Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud, and Another Summer Night.
The former XXL Freshmen Class recently finished up her Another Summer Night Tour in late April, which saw her touchdown in 20 cities; and now she is back with her first release of 2024 Figuring Out My Emotions; which is now available.
Figuring Out My Emotions has no guest appearances and is produced by Link+Up and Quake Beatz.
Be Mine
Can’t Lose
DND
Link Wit Me
One & Only
No Pressure
Success
Winter Blues
