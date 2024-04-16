Steve Buscemi Joins Season 2 Cast of Tim Burton's WEDNESDAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to a new report from Variety, actor Steve Buscemi will be returning to the small screen in an unconfirmed role in the second season of Tim Burton's Netflix series Wednesday.

Though exact details are unknown, reports suggest that Buscemi would play the new principal of Nevermore Academy, following the demise of Gwendoline Christie's Larissa Weems at the end of Season 1.

A character actor across numerous films and television shows, Buscemi recently appeared as a guest star in the twelth and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

He joins a cast that includes Jenna Oretega as Wednesday Addams, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Christina Ricci, and Moosa Mostafa, with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as Morticia and Gomez, respectively. Apart from the immediate Addams family, it is unknown precisely who will all be returning for the second season.

Wednesday is created and directed by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, with Tim Burton serving as a director for several episodes as well as executive producer.

Filming for Season 2 is scheduled to start this month in Ireland.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski