Video: Watch Powerline Perform Hit Song 'I2I' From A GOOFY MOVIE in VR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the animated classic, A Goofy Movie, Disney has released an all-new virtual reality version of the film’s iconic concert scene, featuring the hit song “I2I” from the fictional pop superstar, Powerline. Watch it here!

Utilizing innovative digital technology combined with the timeless artistry of classic animation, the VR concert gives fans the chance to fully experience the thrill of a Powerline performance like never before, as if they were on stage in front of a sold-out audience. To bring this concept to life, Disney collaborated with Brooklyn-based animation studio, Cartuna.

Thirty years after its theatrical release, A Goofy Movie has become a cultural phenomenon, solidifying its place within Disney’s unparalleled storytelling legacy and influencing an entire generation of fans around the world. This immersive concert experience was carefully crafted to evoke the same heartwarming humor, emotional depth, and visual charm that fans have cherished for decades, while also providing a modern, interactive way for viewers to engage with the beloved film.

The video showcases the iconic climactic scene from the film where Goofy and his son, Max, find themselves backstage at a concert featuring Powerline, voiced by celebrated entertainer and Grammy-nominated R&B artist, Tevin Campbell. However, instead of following the off-stage antics of Goofy and Max throughout the concert arena, viewers can watch Powerline’s performance of “I2I” in its entirety, with the moments from the chaotic scene playing out in various places within the immersive VR experience before the stars join on stage to close out the number.

Since the film’s 1995 release, “I2I” has remained an enduring anthem of the era to fans around the world. With tens of millions of streams and countless viral dance trends on social media, the song was also recently covered by notable pop punk band Magnolia Park as part of Disney’s “A Whole New Sound” album, released last year.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby