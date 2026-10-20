Video: THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES Expands To Orange County
A new set of influencers builds their own answer to MomTok in Orange County.
Hulu has shared a new trailer for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, introducing a new group of young mothers whose lives collide in a community where, as the trailer puts it, their beliefs are not just their religion but their identity.
The trailer frames the series around a divide within the community, with some women defending their traditional way of life against modernity while others embrace change and position themselves as a platform to disrupt the status quo. According to the footage, scandals and secrets will surface and facades will crumble as the season unfolds.
The series positions its cast as a group of influencers building what the trailer calls their answer to #MomTok, extending the Mormon Wives format to a new setting in Orange County. The trailer indicates that families and friendships will change permanently as the women navigate both sides of what is described as a battlefield.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County is set to stream on Hulu, with the trailer keeping its focus on the central tension between the group's competing approaches to faith, identity, and public life.
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