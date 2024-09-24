Video: Sneak Peek Clip From THREE WOMEN Episode Three

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



STARZ has unveiled a sneak peek clip from the third episode of the new limited series “Three Women,” starring Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise and Gabrielle Creevy. Based on the instant #1 New York Times bestselling book of the same name from literary sensation Lisa Taddeo, who executive produces alongside showrunner Laura Eason, the series explores a nuanced portrait of female desire through the compellingly raw and honest stories of three women. Episode three of the captivating drama premieres Friday, September 27 at midnight on the STARZ app. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 10:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S.

In the third episode, “sloane,” written by Tori Sampson and directed by Ekwa Msangi, a difficult visit from her mother propels Sloane further towards Will. Richard attempts to appease Sloane’s desire in a different ill-fated way.

“Three Women” finds three women on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Lina (Betty Gilpin), a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane (DeWanda Wise), a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard (Blair Underwood), until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie (Gabrielle Creevy), a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married ENGLISH TEACHER (Jason Ralph) of an inappropriate relationship. Gia (Shailene Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular "ordinary" women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

Laura Eason (“The Loudest Voice,” “House of Cards”) is the series showrunner, and “Three Women” author Lisa Taddeo (upcoming “Animal”) serves as Creator and Executive Producer. Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum also serve as Executive Producers.

