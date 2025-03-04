Video: SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST Season Two Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Survival of the Thickest, the Netflix series starring Michelle Buteau, has released the trailer for its second season, which hits the streamer on March 27. Tone Bell and Tasha Smith also serve as series regulars for this season.

Survival of the Thickest centers on Mavis Beaumont (Buteau). Black, plus-size, and LOOKING FOR love, while loving herself, Mavis works hard to grow her brand and establish herself as a stylist of note. She’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body-positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss. The scripted comedy is inspired by Buteau’s acclaimed book of essays.

The series is Co-Created, Executive Produced and starring Michelle Buteau with Co-Creator, Showrunner & Executive Producer Danielle Sanchez-Witzel and Showrunner & Executive Producer Amy Aniobi.

Guest Stars for Season 2 include Marouane Zotti, Peppermint, Liza Treyger, Garcelle Beauvais, Anthony Michael Lopez, Allan K. Washington, Jerrie Johnson, Tika Sumpter, Alecsys Proctor-Turner, Jonathan Higginbotham, Michael Rishawn, Rolonda Watts, Hassan Johnson, Deon Cole, Monét X Change, Dan Amboyer, RonReaco Lee, Honey Balenciaga, Bevy Smith, Yves Mathieu East, Celisse, Anderson. Paak and Sandra Bernhard.

Comments