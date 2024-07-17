Video: ROB PEACE Trailer Starring Mary J. Blige and Chiwetel Ejiofor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Paramount has released the trailer for Rob Peace, the upcoming film directed, adapted by, and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The film follows the true story of a brilliant young man (Jay Will) torn between his father's shadowed past and his own promising future. Raised by his devoted mother (Academy Award® nominee Mary J. Blige, MUDBOUND), Rob risks everything he has worked for to free his imprisoned father (Ejiofor). The movie also stars Camila Cabello, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Michael Kelly and Mare Winningham and is based on the New York Times bestseller by Jeff Hobbs.

Rob Peace will be released in theaters on August 16, 2024. Watch the trailer!

