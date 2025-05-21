Video: Pierce Brosnan, Helena Bonham Carter, & More Star in FOUR LETTERS OF LOVE Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The official trailer has just been released for Four Letters of Love, a new drama starring Pierce Brosnan, Helena Bonham Carter, and Gabriel Byrne. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Polly Steele, the film is based on Niall Williams’ best-selling novel of the same name. The novel was first published in 1997 and was translated into more than 30 languages before he adapted it for the screen. Shot on location in Counties Donegal & Antrim, the movie will be released in theaters on July 25th, 2025.

Four Letters of Love is a life-affirming tale about faith and doubt, maybes and almosts, and the miracle of love. Nicholas (Fionn O’Shea) and Isabel (Ann Skelly) are made for each other, but as destiny pulls them together, so do family, passion, and faith drive them apart.

Nicholas’ father, William (Brosnan), comes home one day to shatter his family’s quiet, modest life. He tells them that after a moment of divine revelation, he has decided to dedicate his life to painting. He quits his job and sets off for the Western coast, leaving his shell-shocked wife and son to fend for themselves.

Meanwhile, Isabel and her family live a charmed existence on a remote Western island, their house full of music and poetry. When tragedy strikes and her brother suffers a terrible accident, the music stops, and Isabel’s mother (Bonham Carter) and father (Byrne) decide in their grief to send Isabel to a convent school on the mainland. The young lovers embark on their own individual journeys of heartache and misplaced love, before fate contrives to pull the threads of their lives together. When they meet, it is a miracle.

Four Letters of Love is a Genesius Pictures, AX1 Films and Port Pictures production in association with London Town Films. It is produced by BAFTA Award nominee Debbie Gray (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Mrs. Lowry & Son), Douglas Cummins (Let Me Go, The Girl), and Irish producer Martina Niland.

Comments

Best Sound Design - Live Standings Peter Hylenski - Maybe Happy Ending - 14% Adam Fisher - Sunset Boulevard - 12% Mike Walker - Operation Mincemeat - 10% Vote Now!