Video: Netflix Releases Trailer for Anna Kendrick Directorial Debut WOMAN OF THE HOUR

Anna Kendrick stars in the trailer for the new film Woman of the Hour, which also serves as her directorial debut. The movie releases on Netflix October 18th, 2024.

The movie is a stranger-than-fiction story of an aspiring actress in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer in the midst of a yearslong murder spree, whose lives intersect when they’re cast on an episode of The Dating Game.

Along with Kendrick, the film stars Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale, Nicolette Robinson, Pete Holmes, Autumn Best, Kathryn Gallagher, and Kelley Jakle.

With a script by Ian McDonald, Woman of the Hour is produced by Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifsz, and Raphael Margules with Stuart Ford, Zach Garrett, Miguel A. Palos, Jr., Anna Kendrick, Ian Mcdonald, Joe Penna, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Paul Barbeau, Sean Patrick O'Reilly, Andrew Deane, and Stephen Crawford serving as executive producers.

Kendrick is known for her roles in the Pitch Perfect trilogy, as well as The Company You Keep, END OF WATCH, THE TWILIGHT SAGA, SCOTT PILGRIM SAVES THE WORLD, PARANORMAN, THE LAST FIVE YEARS, A SIMPLE FAVOR, and 50/50, among others.

In 2010, Kendrick starred opposite George Clooney and Jason Bateman in the film UP IN THE AIR, which earned her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination.

An accomplished theatre vet, Kendrick made her Broadway debut in the 1997 production of HIGH SOCIETY, for which she received a Tony Award nomination.

Kendrick's additional theater work includes A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, MY FAVORITE BROADWAY/THE LEADING LADIES: LIVE AT Carnegie Hall and Broadway workshops of JANE EYRE and THE LITTLE PRINCESS. She has also been seen as 'Cinderella' in the big-screen adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's INTO THE WOODS.

