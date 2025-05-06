Video: Netflix Drops Teaser Trailer for SQUID GAME Season 3

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Netflix has dropped the teaser trailer for the third and final season of Squid Game, offering fans a first glimpse at the dramatic culmination of Netflix’s most popular show. Squid Game Season 3 premieres on Netflix on June 27.

The newly unveiled teaser trailer opens with pink guards carrying a BLACK BOX — the very coffins used by the guards for fallen players — to the resting area of the games. Curious and scared, the players approach and open the box, revealing Gi-hun inside. As he awakens, viewers are transported to the beginnings of a new game. A massive gumball machine dispenses red and blue balls, representing the fates that will determine the next challenge.

Familiar faces return: The Front Man, detective Hwang Jun-ho, and players Myung-gi (Player 333), Dae-ho (Player 388), Hyun-ju (Player 120), Yong-sik (Player 007), Geum-ja (Player 149), Jun-hee (Player 222), Min-su (Player 125), Nam-gyu (Player 124), and the pink guard No-eul. As the suspense builds, the FINAL MOMENTS echo with the mysterious cries of a baby.

Picking up from Season 2’s devastating cliffhanger, Season 3 thrusts Gi-hun (Player 456) back into the brutal heart of the games, determined to dismantle them once and for all. Still haunted by the betrayal and loss of his closest ally, Jung-bae (Player 390), Gi-hun faces new perils — including the Front Man, who shockingly infiltrated their rebellion disguised as Player 001.

The third and final season of Squid Game follows Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game. Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players' choices will lead to graver consequences with each round.

Squid Game is a fan-beloved Korean drama that quickly became a cultural phenomenon and Netflix’s most popular show ever. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game continues to captivate global audiences, smashing multiple records with its Season 2 return in December 2024, including most views for a show in its premiere week and entering the Most Popular Non-English TV list in just three days – It currently ranks #2 with 192.6 Million views just behind Season 1 at 265.2 Million.

The show became a global sensation, boosting interest in K-content; iconic moments went viral, Vans slip-on sneakers sales increased 8,000%; and Halloween costumes sold out around the world, shaping trends and solidifying its place in pop culture. Squid Game made Emmy® history with first-ever wins for a non-English language show and Season 2 was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama.

In 2023, Netflix debuted the Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning reality competition Squid Game: The Challenge. THE FRANCHISE continues to expand with Squid Game: The Experience, a touring activation where fans can play games inspired by the show and with Squid Game: Unleashed, a multiplayer video game that is on track to become Netflix’s most downloaded game. Squid Game Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix, with the third and final season debuting on June 27, 2025.

Comments