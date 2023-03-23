Video: Netflix Debuts Trailer For Mo'Nique's New Comedy Special

Netflix dropped the official trailer TODAY for Mo'Nique's newest stand-up special, My Name is Mo'Nique.

Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe Award-winning actress and comedian Mo'Nique is back with a new stand-up special, My Name is Mo'Nique, premiering globally on Netflix April 4th.

Mo'Nique delivers a career defining, powerhouse stand-up performance in her unprecedented return to the stage. Filled with laugh till you cry stories as well as soul baring emotion, Mo'Nique promises that by the end of the show you will understand why she is the way she is, and true to form, she delivers.

From the mean streets of Baltimore and remembering her Grandma Mimi's warnings about men, to why she "ACCEPTS" the sometimes-harsh realities that come with life, Mo'Nique with her unique brand of candor, fearlessness, and humor reveals all of herself, and leaves nothing on the table.

Directed by L. Frazier, the special is executive produced by Sidney Hicks and Monique Hicks.

As previously announced, Mo'Nique is also set to star in the Netflix film The Deliverance from Lee Daniels.

Watch the new trailer here: