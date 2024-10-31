Video: Netflix Debuts Teaser Trailer for SQUID GAME Season 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The game is about to begin again. The teaser trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Squid Game has arrived. Unveiled for the first time at Lucca Comics & Games, Europe’s biggest Comic Con, where tens of thousands of fans gathered for this sneak peek of the new season. Fans were also treated to an in-person appearance by stars Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-jun, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk, adding to the excitement.

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game quickly became a global juggernaut following its debut in 2021. After 12 years in development, it took just 12 days for it to become Netflix’s most popular series ever. Capturing the world’s attention, it dominated the Global Top 10 for nine consecutive weeks — a first for any non-English series — and made history with groundbreaking Emmy wins.

Season 2 raises the stakes, with Lee Jung-jae reprising his role as Seong Gi-hun, also known as Player 456. With a hardened demeanor and the scars of past games, Gi-hun is on a desperate mission to expose the deadly truth of the competition. Yet, his warnings go unheeded, and tensions rise as fellow players question his intentions. The teaser also shows the return of Lee Byung-hun as the mysterious Front Man, whose true motivations remain cloaked in secrecy, while Wi Ha-jun’s Hwang Jun-ho is back, driving the narrative forward as the relentless detective on a mission of his own.

The series made Emmy history with first-ever wins for a non-English language series. Following this success, Netflix debuted Squid Game: The Challenge, the Emmy nominated and BAFTA winning reality series that also topped the Netflix Global Top 10. THE FRANCHISE continues to expand with Squid Game: The Experience, a touring activation where fans can play series-inspired games; Squid Game: Virtuals, a Webby-winning VR adventure; and in 2024, a multiplayer video game, Squid Game: Unleashed. Squid Game season 1 is now on Netflix, with season 2 debuting on December 26 and the third and final season arriving in 2025.

