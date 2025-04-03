Video: Nathan Fielder Stars in THE REHEARSAL Season 2 Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HBO has released the official trailer for the second season of the original comedy series from Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal, returning for its six-episode second season Sunday, April 20 on HBO. Episodes will be available on Max Sundays beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Rehearsal follows one man’s journey to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder helps ordinary people prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design.

In season two, the urgency of Fielder’s project grows as he decides to put his resources toward an issue that affects us all. Nathan Fielder is the star, writer, director and executive producer. The series is executive produced by Eric Notarnicola, Dave Paige, and Christie Smith & Dan McManus for Rise Management; co-executive produced by Kris Eber and Carrie Kemper; produced by Adam Locke-Norton. Additional writers include Eric Notarnicola, Carrie Kemper, and Adam Locke-Norton.

