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Video: NOCTURNE Shares Opening Title Sequence on Apple TV

The crime thriller follows a detective searching for a serial killer's missing victim.

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Apple TV shared the opening title sequence for NOCTURNE, the crime drama starring Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz, and Stephen Graham. The series centers on a detective racing against time to find a missing victim of a notorious serial killer, with the opening sequence setting the tone for the show now streaming on Apple TV.

NOCTURNE follows detective Jonah Lynn, played by Schreiber, after a victim of serial killer Jurek Walter unexpectedly turns up alive. While Lynn searches for the one person still missing, his protégé Saga Bauer goes undercover to get answers from the killer directly. The cast also includes Rory Culkin, Poorna Jagannathan, Bill Camp, Chrissy Metz, Gary Carr, and Landon Valentin.

Apple TV has described NOCTURNE as a crime thriller in the vein of Black Bird, Lucky, and Presumed Innocent. Schreiber recently discussed his role as Jonah Lynn during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, speaking with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos about stepping into the character.

NOCTURNE premiered October 30 on Apple TV. More on the series' debut can be found in BroadwayWorld's coverage of the show's world premiere event, which brought cast members together for a red carpet in New York City.

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