Video: Michael Urie, Kristen Bell, & More in Trailer for IS IT CAKE? HOLIDAY Season 2

Netflix has debuted the official trailer for the new holiday edition of Is It Cake?, featuring guest judges Michael Urie (Richard II), Kristen Bell (Frozen), Lacey Chabert, and more. The 3-part holiday season will be released on November 25.

Is It Cake? Holiday is returning for another festive season with Mikey Day and six All-Star cake artists. Three Is It Cake alum and three baking heavy hitters try to fool celebrity judges with their incredible hyper-realistic cakes. Each episode, the bakers will compete for their share of the $75,000 prize pot and a coveted spot in the finale.

Guest judges also include Dustin Milligan, Kel Mitchell, KING Bach, Lamorne Morris, Pierson Fode, and Wendi McLendon-Covey. Bakers are Fernanda Abarca, Justin Salinas, Liz Marek, Melissa Alt, Paul Bosley, and Timbo Sullivan. Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, and Andrew Wallace serve as executive producers.