Video: LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Sneak Peek From New Episode

We TV’s ‘For Real Fridays,’ continues with a new episode of the highly anticipated new season of Love After Lockup, airing Friday, August 9th at 8 pm ET/PT (7 pm CT), exclusively on We TV and will stream exclusively on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK the following Tuesday.

The new season of Love After Lockup follows seven couples, including two fan favorites from Love During Lockup, as they discover more love, new doubts, and encounter unforeseen obstacles in their relationships. These couples are as vulnerable and raw as ever as they share their emotional journeys and continue to find true love beyond prison walls.



On this episode of Love After Lockup…



EPISODE 533 – “First Times and Second Chances”

Zeruiah finally meets her husband for the first-time outside of prison. Shonta loses it when True goes rogue. Hope confronts Arthur about a lie. Julian and Christine rekindle their romance. Kim anxiously awaits Joey’s release.



Love after Lockup airs on Friday at 8pm ET/PT and airs on We TV, and will stream exclusively on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK the following Tuesday.

