Video: LARISSA: THE OTHER SIDE OF ANITTA Documentary Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta, premiering on March 6. The documentary reveals Anitta's intimacy and vulnerability, beyond her powerful public image as a globally successful singer.

Everyone knows Anitta. Not so for Larissa de Macedo Machado. That's her actual name — and a side of her she's kept away from the cameras. While Anitta reaches ever-greater heights, Larissa has to grapple with the challenges of success. Her journey toward self-discovery is presented from the perspective of a crush from her youth, who wishes to introduce the real Larissa to the world.

The documentary also features iconic moments from the "girl from Rio" career, including scenes from Rio's Carnival, her unprecedented wins at international awards shows, her hit Envolver reaching the top of global charts, and her Coachella set.

Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta is directed by João Wainer and Pedro Cantelmo, with a screenplay by Maria Ribeiro. Ginga Pictures' Felipe Britto and Melanie Chapaval Lebensztajn served as executive producers.

