Video: HBO Shares Trailer for Late-Night Comedy Series IT'S FLORIDA, MAN.

The HBO Original late-night comedy series IT’S FLORIDA, MAN. debuts FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. New episodes of the six-episode season will debut weekly.

From Rough House Pictures (HBO’s “Eastbound & Down” and “The Righteous Gemstones”) and Range Studios, this irreverent late-night comedy series brings to life unbelievable ripped-from-the-headlines tales of the Sunshine State – straight from the people who live there. Featuring interviews from everyday Floridians and playful recreations starring a rotating cast of actors and comedians, including Anna Faris, Jake Johnson, Randall Park, Juliette Lewis, Sam Richardson, Ego Nwodim , and more, this hilarious and outrageous series sheds light on the viral, wacky, and weird. Covering diverse topics – from mermaids to witches, extreme fantasies, and feral bunnies with equal parts humor and heart, IT’S FLORIDA, MAN. is a love letter to the beaches, backwaters, and especially the people of a misunderstood yet magical state.

More than two dozen guest stars will make special appearances throughout the series’ six episodes, including Anna Faris, Randall Park, Jake Johnson, Jon Gries, Sam Richardson, Ego Nwodim, Juliette Lewis, Simon Rex, and more.

IT’S FLORIDA, MAN. is created and executive produced by Mark Herwick for Range Studios and Jeff Tomsic, who also directs. Executive produced by Danny McBride and Brandon James for Rough House Pictures, and Bryan Storkel.

