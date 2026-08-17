Meredith Realizes She's On A Date With The Wrong John In New GREY'S ANATOMY Clip

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A blind date goes sideways in a new clip from GREY'S ANATOMY shared by Hulu, showing Meredith, played by Ellen Pompeo, meeting a man named John, played by Josh Radnor, for lunch before quickly realizing something is off. According to Hulu, Meredith soon figures out that she is sitting across from the wrong John altogether, turning what was meant to be a straightforward setup into an awkward mix-up.

The scene leans on the mistaken-identity premise for its tension, with Meredith piecing together the mismatch in real time as the lunch unfolds. Pompeo has long anchored the series as Meredith, and the clip keeps its focus squarely on her reaction as the situation becomes clear, while Radnor's John remains the source of the confusion.

Hulu did not provide additional plot details beyond the setup of the mistaken blind date, letting the moment stand on its own as a self-contained scene rather than part of a broader preview. GREY'S ANATOMY is available to stream in full on Hulu.

The clip arrives as part of Hulu's ongoing rollout of short, character-driven moments from the series, isolating a single comedic beat rather than offering a wider look at surrounding storylines.

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