 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

GREY'S ANATOMY Clip Shows Jules Steadying Winston Before High-Stakes Surgery

The scene centers on a private exchange between the two characters before an operation.

By:



Hulu shared a new scene from GREY'S ANATOMY that finds Jules, played by Adelaide Kane, offering Winston, played by Anthony Hill, a boost of confidence before he heads into a difficult surgery. The clip, titled 'Jules Gives Winston a Flirty Pep Talk,' isolates the moment between the two characters as Jules reminds him that he is ready for what is ahead.

The scene keeps its focus tightly on the interaction between Jules and Winston, letting the exchange play out without additional surrounding context about the surgery itself. The dynamic between the two characters carries the moment, centering on reassurance delivered just before a high-pressure procedure.

The clip arrives as GREY'S ANATOMY continues streaming in full on Hulu, giving viewers the option to watch the scene within the context of the broader episode. The moment adds another beat to the ongoing relationship between the two characters as the series continues its current season on the platform.

Hulu has released the clip as a standalone scene, presenting the pep talk between Jules and Winston as a self-contained character moment ahead of the operation shown in the episode.

Recent Articles
Meredith Realizes She's On A Date With The Wrong John In New GREY'S ANATOMY Clip
Meredith Realizes She's On A Date With The Wrong John In New GREY'S ANATOMY Clip
8/17/2026
Matt Pond PA Announces US Tour, Shares Video With Kate Walsh
Matt Pond PA Announces US Tour, Shares Video With Kate Walsh
8/13/2026
ABC to Announce Fall 2026 Premiere Dates for New Season
7/27/2026
Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $65
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts