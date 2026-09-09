GREY'S ANATOMY Clip Shows Jules Steadying Winston Before High-Stakes Surgery

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Hulu shared a new scene from GREY'S ANATOMY that finds Jules, played by Adelaide Kane, offering Winston, played by Anthony Hill, a boost of confidence before he heads into a difficult surgery. The clip, titled 'Jules Gives Winston a Flirty Pep Talk,' isolates the moment between the two characters as Jules reminds him that he is ready for what is ahead.

The scene keeps its focus tightly on the interaction between Jules and Winston, letting the exchange play out without additional surrounding context about the surgery itself. The dynamic between the two characters carries the moment, centering on reassurance delivered just before a high-pressure procedure.

The clip arrives as GREY'S ANATOMY continues streaming in full on Hulu, giving viewers the option to watch the scene within the context of the broader episode. The moment adds another beat to the ongoing relationship between the two characters as the series continues its current season on the platform.

Hulu has released the clip as a standalone scene, presenting the pep talk between Jules and Winston as a self-contained character moment ahead of the operation shown in the episode.

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