Video: FX Releases New Trailer for AMERICAN SPORTS STORY With Josh Rivera and Lindsay Mendez

FX has released a new trailer for American Sports Story, the limited series starring Josh Rivera, Lindsay Mendez, and Tony Yazbeck.

The first installment of FX’s American Sports Story is based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. from The Boston Globe and Wondery. The 10-episode limited series charts the rise and fall of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez and explores the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide and their legacy in sports and American culture.

The series stars Josh Rivera (West Side Story), Patrick Schwarzenegger, Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along), Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset), and Jake Cannavale.

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Stuart Zicherman, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Carl Franklin. Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery also serve as executive producers alongside Linda Pizzuti Henry and Ira Napoliello of The Boston Globe. The series is produced by 20th Television.

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez premieres on Hulu on September 17.

