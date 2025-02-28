Video: Anjelica Huston Stars in Trailer for AGATHA CHRISTIE’S TOWARDS ZERO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero, the three-episode limited series from BritBox, will premiere as a three-day event beginning Wednesday, April 16. The series, led by Anjelica Huston and Matthew Rhys, features a stellar ensemble cast including Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ella Lily Hyland, Mimi Keene, Anjana Vasan and Clarke Peters. Watch the new trailer now.

England, 1936. After a scandalous celebrity divorce, British tennis star Nevile Strange (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) and his ex-wife Audrey (Ella Lily Hyland) make the unthinkable decision to spend a summer together at Gull’s Point, their childhood home and the coastal estate of Nevile's aunt, Lady Tressilian (Anjelica Huston).

With UNFINISHED BUSINESS between the former childhood sweethearts, plus the presence of Nevile’s new wife Kay (Mimi Keene), tensions are running high. Add to this a long-suffering lady’s companion, a mysterious gentleman’s valet, an exiled cousin with a grudge, a venerable family lawyer, an inquisitive orphan and a French con man, and soon there will be murder.

A troubled detective must rediscover his purpose to untangle a toxic web of jealousy, deceit and dysfunction. Can he solve the crime before another victim meets their death? An explosive love triangle, a formidable matriarch and a house party of enemies. All compelled… Towards Zero.

The series is directed by Sam Yates, with Rachel Bennette serving as writer and Rebecca Durbin as producer. Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero joins BritBox’s extensive collection of Agatha Christie adaptations including Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy, Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?, Poirot, Marple, The Pale Horse and more.

