Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: APOLLO HAS FALLEN Season 2 Teases Virus Plot On Hulu
The new season follows a reunited pair of operatives tracking a conspiracy threatening Europe.
Hulu released a new trailer for APOLLO HAS FALLEN Season 2, previewing a story that begins with a routine surveillance operation that explodes into violence. The footage sets up a reunion between MI6 operative Zara Taylor and former protection officer Vincent Taleb, who are forced back together to confront a new threat.
According to the season's setup, Zara and Vincent uncover a conspiracy orchestrated by Yuri Mishkin, a plot aimed at unleashing a deadly virus capable of devastating Europe. The trailer frames their investigation around stopping that plan before it can be carried out, continuing the characters' established partnership from the earlier installment of the series.
The new footage keeps its focus on the stakes of the virus plot and the uneasy reunion between the two leads as they are drawn back into active operations together. The trailer does not specify additional plot details beyond the central conspiracy and the characters' race against time to prevent its execution.
APOLLO HAS FALLEN Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, continuing the series' account of Zara and Vincent's efforts to track and dismantle Mishkin's operation.
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