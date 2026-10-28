Video: ALL'S FAIR Cast Recreates Season 1's Biggest Lines

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The cast of ALL'S FAIR takes on their own show's most memorable lines in a new segment called 'Great Impressions,' with the ensemble delivering impressions of Season 1 moments alongside a preview of what is coming in Season 2 of the Hulu legal comedy.

ALL'S FAIR follows the attorneys of Grant, Ronson & Greene through a series of high-profile divorce cases, blending courtroom storylines with the personal and professional entanglements of its characters. The series stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka and Cauã Reymond, with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close. The show is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and executive produced by Ryan Murphy and Kim Kardashian.

Season 2 picks up with new allegiances forming inside the firm as friendships are tested and a revelation threatens its existence, continuing the attorneys' run through what the series has billed as their most outrageous cases yet. The season premieres November 4 with three episodes on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, with new episodes streaming weekly on Wednesdays.

The cast's trip through Season 1's lines follows other recent looks back at the first season, including a recent revisit of Season 1's costumes ahead of the show's return.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 10 Hrs 03 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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