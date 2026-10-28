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Video: ALL'S FAIR Cast Recreates Season 1's Biggest Lines

The legal comedy's ensemble looks back before new episodes begin streaming weekly.

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The cast of ALL'S FAIR takes on their own show's most memorable lines in a new segment called 'Great Impressions,' with the ensemble delivering impressions of Season 1 moments alongside a preview of what is coming in Season 2 of the Hulu legal comedy.

ALL'S FAIR follows the attorneys of Grant, Ronson & Greene through a series of high-profile divorce cases, blending courtroom storylines with the personal and professional entanglements of its characters. The series stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka and Cauã Reymond, with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close. The show is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and executive produced by Ryan Murphy and Kim Kardashian.

Season 2 picks up with new allegiances forming inside the firm as friendships are tested and a revelation threatens its existence, continuing the attorneys' run through what the series has billed as their most outrageous cases yet. The season premieres November 4 with three episodes on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, with new episodes streaming weekly on Wednesdays.

The cast's trip through Season 1's lines follows other recent looks back at the first season, including a recent revisit of Season 1's costumes ahead of the show's return.

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