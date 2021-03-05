VIDEO: Wesley Snipes Talks COMING 2 AMERICA on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Wesley talks about auditioning for the first Coming to America movie several times before the part went to Eriq La Salle, hanging out with Eddie Murphy in New York City, being friends with Stevie Wonder, Stevie's love of martial arts, playing chess with the very competitive Woody Harrelson, the US Olympic breakdancing team, and making Coming 2 America.

