VIDEO: Wayne Wilcox Talks GILMORE GIRLS on TODAY SHOW

Wayne Wilcox played Rory Gilmore’s friend Marty.

Oct. 12, 2020  

Wayne Wilcox, who played Rory Gilmore's friend Marty, looks back on getting cast for the role and shares what it was like to have a part in Rory's college years. "I got to be the dejected one. I got to be THE ONE that everybody roots for at the end. I loved it.," he said.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


