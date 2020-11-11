VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF MICKEY MOUSE on Disney Plus
Streaming Nov. 18, only on Disney Plus.
Six friends, endless adventures. The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse, an Original Series, starts streaming on Mickey's birthday, Nov. 18, only on Disney Plus.
Watch the trailer below!
Disney+ is the ultimate streaming destination for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.
