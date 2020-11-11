Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF MICKEY MOUSE on Disney Plus

Streaming Nov. 18, only on Disney Plus.

Nov. 11, 2020  

Six friends, endless adventures. The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse, an Original Series, starts streaming on Mickey's birthday, Nov. 18, only on Disney Plus.

Watch the trailer below!

