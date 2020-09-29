VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE TRUE ADVENTURES OF WOLFBOY
Paul lives an isolated life with his father in upstate New York. He finds making friends impossible due to a rare condition he has known as congenital hypertrichosis - an affliction that causes an abnormal amount of hair growth all over his face and body.
On his 13th birthday, Paul receives a mysterious gift that compels him to run away and seek out the mother he has never known.
