Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE TRUE ADVENTURES OF WOLFBOY

Article Pixel

Paul lives an isolated life with his father in upstate New York.

Sep. 29, 2020  

Paul lives an isolated life with his father in upstate New York. He finds making friends impossible due to a rare condition he has known as congenital hypertrichosis - an affliction that causes an abnormal amount of hair growth all over his face and body.

Watch the trailer below!

On his 13th birthday, Paul receives a mysterious gift that compels him to run away and seek out the mother he has never known.

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE TRUE ADVENTURES OF WOLFBOY
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You