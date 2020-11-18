VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE RIPPER on Netflix
For five years, between 1975 to 1980, the Yorkshire Ripper murders cast a dark shadow over the lives of women in the North of England. 13 women were dead and the police seemed incapable of catching the killer. No one felt safe - and every man was a suspect.
Watch the trailer below!
