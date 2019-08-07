VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Get ready to snap your fingers! THE FIRST FAMILY of Halloween, the Addams Family, is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor.

Watch the trailer below!

The film features the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg as "IT", with Bette Midler and Allison Janney. Also starring Martin Short, Catherine O'Hara, Tituss Burgess, Jenifer Lewis, Elsie Fisher, and Aimee Garcia.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY is in Theaters Everywhere October 11th, 2019.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You